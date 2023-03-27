Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant opens in Livonia this Saturday

LIVONIA, Mich. – Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant is opening in Livonia this Saturday.

The Livonia location is Michigan’s first Chicken Guy! restaurant. The doors will open to the public after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

There will also be chances for patrons to win various prizes throughout the day. Firefighters and police officers from Livonia can get a free meal on Saturday by showing their badge.

Chicken Guy! Livonia is located at 30130 Plymouth Road. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The idea for the restaurant chain came from chef, restauranteur and TV personality Guy Fieri and restauranteur Robert Earl. The Michigan locations are under the partnership of The Tomey Group.

“The people of The Motor City have spoken . . . I’m bringin’ my real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes to Livonia. From shooting DDD to taking part in the Woodward Dream Cruise, the Detroit area has always been a go-to for me, so I’m stoked for everyone to give us a try. See ya there,” Guy Fieri said.

Chicken Guy! restaurants feature signature sandwiches, chicken tender combos, salad bowls, 22 signature sauces and more.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the first Chicken Guy! in Michigan and partner with one of our favorite chefs and TV personalities, Guy Fieri,” said Anthony Tomey, CEO, The Tomey Group. “The food and variety of sauces is made with the expertise from Guy, that you can only imagine how delicious the food is. This is just the first location of many, as we have plans to expand to all over Southeast Michigan.”