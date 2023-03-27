Woman forgets to check Michigan Lottery ticket for days, then wins $327,000 jackpot

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan woman said she “completely forgot” about a lottery ticket she had bought earlier this month, and when she remembered to check it, she won more than $327,000.

“I play Fantasy 5 every day,” she said. “I usually check the winning numbers every morning, but for this drawing, I completely forgot to check my ticket. When I was at the store a few days later, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot had reset, and I was bummed since it was starting to get big. That’s when I remembered I hadn’t checked my ticket, so I went to scan it on the lottery machine.”

The 64-year-old Montmorency County woman matched the Fantasy 5 numbers from the March 13 drawing: 19-21-31-32-35. Her winning ticket was purchased at the Family Fare store on 5105 County Road 612 in Lewiston, Michigan.

“As soon as the message came up saying to file a claim at the lottery office, I knew I was the big winner,” she said. “I called my friend right away to tell her the good news.”

The woman visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her $327,985 jackpot. She chose to remain anonymous.

“Winning the lottery is still sinking in, but now that I am here claiming my prize, it’s starting to feel a lot more real,” she said.

She plants to invest her winnings.