Community benefits program for District Detroit around Little Caesars Area narrowly approved

It’s a decision with more than $400 million hanging in the balance. A day-long battle over the District Detroit project played out at Detroit City Council. That $400 million in state incentives would have gone away had the city council not approved the plan by Tuesday (March 28).

DETROIT – The hotly debated community benefits program was narrowly approved just in the past hour.

“Today, City Council voted for a future where all Detroiters who want a good paying job can find one. Our young talent shouldn’t have to leave Detroit for Atlanta or Chicago or Miami to pursue their dreams. With today’s vote, many more of those dreams will be achieved right here in a growing and vibrant city. Thank you to Detroit City Council and to the members of the Neighborhood Advisory Committee who worked so hard to reach an agreement that will benefit all Detroit.” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

“We thank the Detroit City Council, Mayor Duggan, the Neighborhood Advisory Council, and all of the Detroiters who support the future of The District Detroit and the inclusive economic impact that this project will have on our city and state, including thousands of jobs and much needed affordable housing. We look forward to continuing our work with the Neighborhood Advisory Council, City of Detroit and the State of Michigan.” Related Companies and Olympia Development of Michigan