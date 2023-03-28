49º

Construction to begin on 3.3-mile stretch of Gratiot Avenue in Macomb County: What to know

Project will support 273 jobs

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Macomb County, Michigan Department of Transportation, MDOT
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Construction on the 3.3-mile stretch of Gratiot Avenue in Macomb County received an updated start time.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $22.6 million to resurface Gratiot Avenue between 14 Mile Road and Wellington Crescent Wednesday (April 5) at 7 a.m.

Northbound and southbound Gratiot Avenue (M-3) between 14 Mile Road and Wellington Crescent Boulevard will open two left lanes, with the two right lanes closing due to repairs.

The project includes resurfacing 3.3 miles of Gratiot Avenue (M-3) along with concrete curb and gutter, drainage improvements, upgrades to sidewalks with American with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps, installation of new modernized traffic signals, signing replacements, and pavement markings.

Northbound M-3 will be closed later in 2023 from Remick Drive to Wellington Crescent once scheduling and closure dates are announced.

The project will, directly and indirectly, support 273 jobs.

