Crashes have become so common at one Detroit intersection a business owner has been forced to set up some defenses to protect his customers. Those efforts proved to be no match during the latest collision, caught on video Tuesday (March 28).

The intersection is Grand River Avenue and Warwick Street, just west of the Southfield Freeway, where Grand River Auto Muffler and Complete Auto Repair have seen many crashes.