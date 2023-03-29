Murder of 16-year-old still unsolved 8 months after he was found on Detroit street

DETROIT – The murder of a 16-year-old boy remains unsolved more than eight months after he was found dying on a Detroit street.

William Fountain Jr., 16, was found at 4:58 a.m. July 14, 2023, on Maddelein Street near Kelly Road on the city’s east side.

Officials said Fountain had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to St. John Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Family members are still searching for answers in connection with Fountain’s murder.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $6,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous.