Concerned parents look for answers on impact of 5G cell tower on top of Wyandotte elementary school

Expert panelists argued potential dangers cell towers could have on the community’s health

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Concerned parents in Wyandotte are teaming up with communities nationwide to learn more about the effects of cell towers.

It comes amid a battle to remove a T-Mobile 5G tower from Washington Elementary School in Wyandotte.

Parents listened in on a webinar Thursday (March 30) hosted by a community group in Massachusetts facing a similar situation.

The webinar was titled “Let’s Connect About Cell Towers and Why You Should Care.”

The expert panelists argued the potential dangers cell towers could have on the community’s health.

Lawmakers, including State Representative Jim DeSana and U.S. Representative Shri Thanedar, spoke during the webinar expressing concern about the current situation at Washington Elementary.

DeSana said he’s moving forward with legislation to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future.

“I empathize with all of the parents faced with this decision of having a cell tower right above their children’s heads,” said DeSana.

Thanedar said while he’s a proponent of technology and innovation, more research must be conducted about the potentially harmful effects those towers could have on children.

“A possible solution that needs to be considered is relocating this tower in areas away from young children,” said Thanedar.

