Dozens of students gather for Take Down Tobacco Day in Metro Detroit

Friday’s National Day of Action was more than just saying no to cigarettes and more about changing laws

DETROIT – By this time, it’s no secret there are several health risks associated with tobacco.

On Friday (March 31), youth advocates around Detroit pushed for changes to help others avoid those dangers.

Friday’s National Day of Action was about much more than just saying no to cigarettes and more about changing laws.

Detroit area students took their message directly to city council member Scott Benson.

“Younger adults are the only source of replacement smokers,” said one student.

In the Coleman A Young Municipal Center auditorium, dozens gathered for Take Down Tobacco Day.

“Today is about calling out tobacco and exposing them as the jokers they really are,” said Minou Jones of the Detroit Wayne-Oakland Tobacco Free Coalition.

The event allowed young people to get involved by urging Metro Detroit elected officials to pass resolutions supporting legislative action.

“Youth are concerned about flavored vapes, and it’s targeting of youths in Detroit and surrounding communities,” Jones said.

Preemptive language favoring big tobacco often means municipal governments can’t pass more stringent laws than state regulations.

Benson says that needs to change.

“We’re going to take this to our legislators as this is a huge issue in the country, state, and Detroit,” said Benson. “And we need to have the ability to regulate tobacco in our own cities.”

If it is adopted, then it will go to Lansing.

