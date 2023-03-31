44º

Police unsure why 22-year-old man stabbed father to death in their Oakland County home

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police aren’t sure why a 22-year-old man stabbed his father to death inside their Oakland County home.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday (March 29) at a house in the 3400 block of Sutton Road in Commerce Township.

When Oakland County deputies arrived, they said a 22-year-old man told them where in the home they could find his 76-year-old father.

His father had been stabbed multiple times. Paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the 22-year-old and took him to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

A motive for the murder is not yet clear, deputies said.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

