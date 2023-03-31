Sterling Heights man tries to meet 13-year-old girl for sex, police say

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Sterling Heights man was caught trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex, and now he’s facing six felony charges, officials said.

Macomb County deputies were called Monday (March 27) to a parking lot near Crocker Boulevard and 16 Mile Road in Harrison Township.

An argument was ongoing, but no physical assault had taken place, officials said.

Sinan Kalemaj, 24, of Sterling Heights, was taken into custody after investigators learned he had tried to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity, according to authorities.

Officials said Kalemaj did not ultimately meet with the child.

Prosecutors charged Kalemaj with three counts of child sexually abusive activity and three counts of using computers to commit a crime.

He was arraigned Wednesday at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township and given a $20,000 bond, or 10%. If released, he is not allowed to use computers.

Kalemaj is scheduled to return to court at 1 p.m. April 11.