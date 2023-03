A Macomb County man is behind bars accused of attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex. Macomb County Sheriff's Deputies were called Monday (March 27) to a disturbance near Crocker Blvd and 16 Mile Road.

Deputies say they found evidence that 24-year-old Sinan Kalemaj from Sterling Heights was meeting with the girl for sex.

Kalemaj was charged with six felonies, three of which are child sex abuse charges.