Armed man in critical condition after Wayne police shoot him outside of Ford Stamping Plant

WAYNE, Mich. – A suspect is in critical condition after pulling a gun on police and was shot at a Ford Stamping Plant parking lot.

Law enforcement responded to several reports of a shooting at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday in the Ford Stamping Plant parking lot in Wayne.

Wayne police say they were responding to reports of an armed unauthorized person on the plant’s property.

Officials state that the armed suspect, 53, pulled out a gun at police. Police responded and fired one round hitting the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Ford Motor Company said they are cooperating with officials as the investigation is ongoing.