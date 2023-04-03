Dickinson County man convicted of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

FILE -- Gavel. A 34-year-old Kingsford man has been convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a habitual fourth offender in the assault of a 7-year-old girl.

A 34-year-old Kingsford man has been convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a habitual fourth offender in the assault of a 7-year-old girl.

Justin Harvala is a registered sex offender. A “nannycam” recorded the assault on Feb. 11, 2021. It happened in the girl’s home while her mother was in another room.

When the girl’s mother discovered the video she confronted Harvala and demanded that he leave her home. Then she called the police.

The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office asked the Attorney General’s office to review the case. The prosecutor’s office provided access to their victim advocate, existing case files and their child screen so the girl would not be required to look at the defendant in court.

“I’m appreciative of the collaboration between our department and Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards in securing the conviction of a habitual offender,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “The Dickinson County prosecutor’s office provided tremendous resource support to our investigators, and we were able to work as a team to pursue justice for a young girl. I am also grateful to the victim and her family.”

Justin Harvala was convicted on second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges on March 30, 2023. He will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023.