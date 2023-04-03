Fraser couple face felony charges in shooting outside Eastpointe home

FILE -- Police lights. A 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman from Fraser have been charged in connection with a shooting in Eastpointe.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman from Fraser have been charged in connection with a shooting in Eastpointe.

Darius Smith is accused of opening fire on someone who was leaving a party in Eastpointe. Ashley Smith is accused of lying to investigators. Both were arraigned on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened outside an Eastpointe home on Monday, March 27, 2023. The couple had left a party and were outside the home when the victim walked out a side door.

Prosecutors said Darius Smith opened fire on the victim and the victim fired back. Darius Smith and Ashley Smith fled the scene in their vehicle.

Darius Smith is facing the following felony charges:

Assault with intent to murder

Felon in possession of a weapon

Felon in possession of ammunition

Carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle

Assault with a deadly weapon

Two counts of felony firearm

Ashley Smith is facing the following felony charges:

Accessory after the fact

Lying in a violent crime investigation

Both were arraigned in Eastpointe District Court. Darius Smith was given a $1 million cash/surety bond. If released he is to wear a GPS tether, have no contact with the victim and remain in the state of Michigan. Ashley Smith received a $25,000 cash/surety bond with 10%, if released she is to have no contact with Darius Smith.

Darius Smith and Ashley Smith are scheduled for probable cause hearings at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. They have preliminary exams scheduled for 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.