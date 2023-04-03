Harper Woods police investigating deadly shooting

FILE -- Police lights. Police were called to reports of a “disturbance in the street” at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the 20400 block of Fleetwood Drive in Harper Woods.

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and killed in Harper Woods.

Police were called to reports of a “disturbance in the street” at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the 20400 block of Fleetwood Drive in Harper Woods.

While officers were on the way to the scene they were informed that gunshots had been fired and someone may have been shot. When police arrived, they found evidence that an assault had occurred but they did not locate a victim.

Investigators later learned that a man in his 30s had been shot in the area of Fleetwood Drive, transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. In a release, officers said they believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.