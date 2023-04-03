Here’s how one River Rouge athlete made it to the NCAA Tournament championship game

Some Metro Detroiters will be watching Monday’s NCAA Tournament final with more than a rooting interest.

They’ll be watching it with pride because one of San Diego State’s players hails from River Rouge.

“I’m getting ready to go home, watch the game, and ready to cheer on Micah, as it means a lot to us,” said Athletic Director of River Rouge High School Chester Franklin.

Franklin watched Micah Parrish hone his skills on the basketball court and in the classroom.

“Academically, he came to school ready to work in the classroom, and when it came to basketball, he knew he had to put that same effort on the court as in the classroom,” Franklin said.

After transferring from Oakland University, Parish is living out his dream, playing for San Diego State University in the Final Four in Houston.

“I mean, here’s a kid that faced adversity, wasn’t heavily recruited and should’ve been, but to show other kids I can overcome adversity, I can push through, I can change my environment but not my drive, my will to be successful,” said Director of Corporate and Community Affairs at River Rouge High School Tarence Wheeler.

Parrish is no stranger to setbacks but has repeatedly proven he’s ready for the challenge. And the entire student body at his former high school is rooting for the 6′6″ small forward.

“Finish,” Franklin said. “That’s all he’s got to do and get the ring he wanted in high school. He went to Breslin in his junior year and lost in the semis. His senior year, he lost in the finals. It’s an opportunity to finish.”

“He had a big shot the other day, it reminded me of shots he made here in the gym, so I am immensely proud of him,” Wheeler said. “The district and community is behind him. Let’s bring it home.”

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher gets another shot at the national championship as he was the former Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant during the Fab Five era.

SDSU will take on the UConn Huskies Monday (April 3) at 9 p.m. in Houston.