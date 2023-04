DETROIT – A teenager is dead after being shot on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit police state that a shooting happened on the 15200 block of Edmore Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

Two teenagers were shot, and one of them was killed.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

If anyone has any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit’s homicide unit at 313-596-2260.

This story will be updated when more information is available.