Livingston County parent facing charges after concealed gun fell to floor on school grounds

PINCKNEY, Mich. – A Livingston County parent is facing charges after his concealed, holstered gun fell to the floor inside Navigator Upper Elementary while he was volunteering at the school.

According to a letter sent to families from Pinckney Community Schools Superintendent Rick Todd and Navigator Principal Ruth Badalucco, a “well-known, active and engaged volunteer,” whose name has not been released and who possesses a Concealed Pistol License (CPL), forgot to leave his holstered gun in his car prior to entering the elementary school.

The superintendent says while the parent was engaging with students during indoor lunch recess in the gym, the holster fell off of his belt and landed on the floor. While the parent took the gun to his car, a teacher notified Todd, Badalucco and Pinckney Community Schools resource officer Deputy Gwinn.

The school was not placed on lockdown as it was determined there was no immediate threat. In the letter, Todd says the students who were with the parent were composed and did not feel like they were in danger.

While the superintendent acknowledged an individual’s right to carry a gun given they are appropriately licensed, he reminds families that it is illegal to carry a concealed weapon into a school building regardless if a CPL has been obtained.

The school filed a police report and it was sent to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry confirmed to Local 4 that the parent involved has been charged and is set to be arraigned on April 14.

She did not confirm what the parent has been charged with.

According to the letter to families, the involved parent is “not be permitted to volunteer at any PCS schools until further notice as we work through the legal process.”