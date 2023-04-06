Chess team at Detroit Renaissance High School wins national championship

DETROIT – Several students at Renaissance High School in Detroit have been named national chess champions after a tournament over the weekend.

The students said they’re shocked at the national attention they’re receiving.

“We’re getting interviews, we’re getting pep rallies, we’re getting rings, we’re getting national talks with the mayor,” said senior Jayson Woolfork. It’s a lot.”

Woolfork is one of 13 students from Renaissance High School, living it up since winning the national chess championship over the weekend.

“It just feels good, like we’re getting a lot of attention now,” Woolfork said.

Hundreds of students competing across 67 teams had their chance in the same division.

Opemipo Clement is happy to see the work paying off.

“It feels worthwhile practicing every week,” said Clement. “Having won, that feels good.”

Principal Verynda Stroughter couldn’t be happier.

“I’m probably one of the most proudest people around right now,” said Stroughter. “I got the notification. Someone said LSU is not the only champion. You all won as well.”

Clement says the best part was learning to think critically.

“You’re able to plan out, think, analyze situations, and come up with a solution,” Clement said.

And that’s exactly what keeps one of his coaches, Kevin Smith going.

“That kinda translates to life where they’re developing those types of neurons that are going to be firing, getting them to solve complex problems,” said Smith.

Local 4 was also told that the City of Detroit plans to honor the chess players at Renaissance High School very soon.