The 8 Michigan people on Forbes ‘400′ richest list for 2022

The newest Forbes list showing the richest people in the world was released this week -- and it includes eight people from Michigan.

Forbes says this year’s Forbes 400 list is $500 billion poorer than a year ago because of inflation and unstable markets. Their total net worth is down 11% from last year -- at around $4 trillion.

Americas tech titans were the hardest hit, losing a combined $315 billion, due to plummeting stock prices.

Elon Musk tops the Forbes list for the first time, coming in with a $251 billion net worth, followed by Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Larry Ellison.

In Michigan, Dan Gilbert is the only name to crack the top 100 on the list, coming in at No. 40, but down significantly from the 2021 Forbes net worth analysis, which had him at $30.9 billion.

Here’s where the Michigan people ranked on the 2022 list:

No. 40: Dan Gilbert -- $17.3 billion

No. 169: Ronda Stryker -- $5.6 billion

No. 202: Meijer families (Doug, Hank and Mark) -- $5 billion each

No. 234: Mat Ishbia -- $4.5 billion

No. 244: Marian Ilitch -- $4.3 billion

No. 388: Roger Penske -- $2.7 billion

Penske, 86, was not listed on the previous few Forbes lists, but has returned to the top 400 this year.

