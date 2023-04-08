International drug kingpin busted by PlayStation box in Novi gets decades in prison

NOVI, Mich. – An international drug kingpin linked to the stash house in Novi that was busted thanks to a PlayStation box has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, is accused of leading a drug organization that trafficked fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine across the country. The organization also had international ties, according to federal agents.

Officials said the drug and money laundering conspiracy had hubs in several cities across the United States, including Novi.

The Drug Enforcement Agency officials investigating the stash house in Novi said the case dates back to July 2017. Agents traced a UPC code off of a Sony PlayStation box that had been used to deliver heroin to a customer, they said.

The UPC code was traced to a condominium in Novi, where the game system was being actively used. During a raid of that condo, officials said they found 30 kilograms of fentanyl and more than $500,000 in cash.

“More than 15 million deadly dosages of fentanyl were seized from this organization,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “That is more than enough to kill the entire population of Michigan.”

Agents identified members of the organization who were traveling across the United States to deliver kilograms of drugs, transport bulk currency, or launder money, they said. More drugs were found in Indianapolis and Baltimore.

All the couriers and large-scale drug customers who have been identified during the investigation have pleaded guilty to charges.

Officials said McCoy “lived lavishly” off the profits from his drug organization. He bought a Porsche Panamera, expensive jewelry, and a $500,000 home in the Los Angeles area.

McCoy was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison.