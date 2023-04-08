Nordstrom at Twelve Oaks Mall evacuated, closed after bomb threat, officials say

NOVI, Mich. – Nordstrom at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi was evacuated and closed on Saturday after the store received a bomb threat, according to Novi Police Chief Erick Zinser.

Zinser told Local 4 that the store received a call at 12:03 p.m. and that the caller was demanding $2,000 in gift cards or else they were going to blow up the store.

Police responded to the scene and have done a thorough search -- Zinser said they have not found any devices or suspicious packages.

Michigan State Police K-9 units were called to the scene and were continuing the search as of Saturday afternoon.

According to the chief, Nordstrom management made the decision to evacuate the store while the rest of the mall stayed open.

Management was able to determine when to reopen the store and they did so at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Zinser said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.