3 arrested in connection to murder of woman found at abandoned Monroe County detention center

FRENCHTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found in Monroe County last month.

Michigan State Police say they have taken three individuals into custody in connection to the murder of Kayla Sedoskey whose body was found on March 2 at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials say Sierra Bemis, who was arraigned on April 7, and Brian Smith, who was arraigned on April 8, have been charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide.

A third individual, who was arrested in Ohio, is facing the same charges as Bemis and Smith. Police say her name is being withheld pending her arraignment.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office continues to review the incident for possible charges against other suspects.

Michigan State Police urge anyone with additional information related to the death of Kayla Sedoskey to contact Sgt. Michael Peterson at the MSP Monroe Post by calling 734-242-3500.