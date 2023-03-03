36º

Michigan State Police: Body found at abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe County

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

FRENCHTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A dead body was found at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Charter Township, police say.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the abandoned detention center, where they located a Monroe City resident. Police found Kayla Sedoskey on the floor inside the building and declared her dead at the scene.

Officials say that the cause of Sedoskey’s death is currently under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please get in touch with Michigan State Police Monroe Post at (734)384-5308.

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

