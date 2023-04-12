2 of 3 ships found after sinking in Lake Superior during vicious storm more than 100 years ago

Images of the Selden E. Marvin, which sunk in Lake Superior in 1914, along with the C.F. Curtis and the Annie M. Peterson.

Two of three ships that disappeared together on Lake Superior during a vicious storm more than a century ago, killing 28 people, have been discovered.

History of missing ships

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society provided some background on what happened to the three ships.

On Nov. 18, 1914, the steamship C.F. Curtis was towing two schooner barges, the Selden E. Marvin and the Annie M. Peterson, from Baraga, Michigan, to Tonawanda, New York.

The ships were part of the Hines Lumber industry, which was one of the biggest lumber companies of the era. They were loaded with lumber as they crossed Lake Superior.

During the trip, the ships ran into a storm that featured strong winds, snow squalls, and punishing waves. They did not make it to New York, and were never seen again.

None of the 28 people aboard the ships survived.

The Hines Lumber industry lost nearly one-quarter of its fleet in that Nov. 18, 1914, storm.

“The combined losses of the C.F. Curtis, Selden E. Marvin, and Annie M. Peterson have comprised one of the more tragic stories of shipwreck on the Great Lakes, and certainly became one of the Lake Superior’s enduring mysteries,” GLSHS executive director Bruce Lynn said.

2 of 3 ships discovered

Members of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society found nine lost vessels in 2021, and the Curtis was among them.

The Edward Hines Lumber Company logo on the side of the ship. (Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

While the discovery was one of the team’s highlights that summer, they continued to wonder about the locations of the Marvin and the Peterson.

One year later, in the summer of 2022, a crew went out in a research vessel and came across another shipwreck. The discovery was made just a few miles away from where the Curtis had been found.

Crew members sent a remotely operated underwater vehicle down to the wreckage and realized that they had found the Marvin.

The Selden E. Marvin. (Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

The discovery of those two ships was announced by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society in a press release sent out Tuesday, April 11.

“It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin, as it not only solved a chapter in the nation’s darkest day in lumber history, but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren’t forgotten,” said Ric Mixter, GLSHS board member and maritime historian.

“To locate the Curtis and Marvin in a space of two years has been amazing,” Lynn said. “Now we just have to find the Peterson.”

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society continues its search for the third missing ship.

“It’s one of our goals to find the Peterson,” said Darryl Ertel, director of marine operations for the GLSHS. “It would be great to know where all three wrecks are lying on the bottom of Superior and finally be able to tell the stories of the Curtis, Marvin, and Peterson.”

Click here to watch a video about the discovery on the GLSHS website.