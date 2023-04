A pair of shoes from one of the NBA's greatest players might just be the most valuable in the world. Sotheby's says the Nike Air Jordan 13 sneakers sold for a record $2.2 million on auction.

Michael Jordan wore the kicks during game two of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and is commonly referred to as “The Last Dance.”

The auction house sold a pair he wore early in his career for just shy of $1.5 million in 2021.