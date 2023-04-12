Neighbors demand solutions for major increase in traffic noise coming from I-75 in Troy

Ever since I-75 got a makeover in Troy, neighbors have complained about a significant increase in traffic noise—especially those who live along the east side of I-75. The traffic noise has increased, so they feel they live on the freeway.

“I could tell you when truckers were shifting gears, the motorcycles revving when someone hits a rumble strip your teeth vibrate,” said Bill Middlekauff.

The complaints were so great that the legislature gave the money to pay for a noise study. The results suggest the noise is at acceptable levels.

The crowd who showed up to hear the results Tuesday (April 11) night wholeheartedly disagreed.

“I trusted MDOT to say they will look out for our interests in the whole process,” said Suneel Sekhri. “What I’m finding out now is this was just to quiet us down.”

Sekhri’s subdivision commissioned its own study with results that are different from MDOT.

“At some point, the decibel level went to 90,” Sekhri said. “At 80, OSHA says you should wear protective ear covering.”

MDOT has put up some sound batter walls along I-75 in Troy and replanted trees.

Now neighbors are left appealing to their legislators to come up with an appropriation to pay for more.