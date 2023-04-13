Community rallies around toddler as she returns home following groundbreaking brain surgery in Detroit

DETROIT – Thursday was a memorable send-off for 3-year-old Rainey LaPrade. The toddler is from Texas and recently underwent a complicated brain surgery to help stop her seizures.

She’s been at DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan for the last month, and the medical staff that helped her along the way ensured her last day was remembered.

The tiny steps LaPrade took out of the hospital as dozens of people cheered her own were a big deal to her mother, Cindy LaPrade.

“There was a time right after surgery where she, and you know, a huge surgery like that, you’re going to expect that, but it’s still hard to see your own child just lay there and just not be themselves,” said LaPrade.

Shortly after birth, Rainey LaPrade was diagnosed with Sturge-Weber Syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by a birthmark on the face.

“Many times, individuals with SWS will have epilepsy, and in Rainey’s case, she had medically uncontrolled seizures,” said Dr. Aime Luat, medical director of Pediatric Epilepsy Surgery at Children’s Hospital.

Despite medications, Rainey continued to have seizures. Her family sought out Luat back in December 2022.

“Our center is one of the 25 centers of excellence on this condition, so we typically see patients with this condition from out of state, even out of the country, for evaluation,” Luat said.

It turns out Rainey was a great candidate for a surgery that the interim Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery, Michael Cools, said was developed at the Detroit hospital.

“They disconnected half of Rainey’s brain, the half of the brain that was causing her seizures, from the rest of her brain to prevent those seizures from spreading to the rest of her brain,” said Cools.

The procedure has proven to be less invasive, with less blood loss, fewer complications, and faster recovery.

Rainey’s dad, Ricky LaPrade, said his daughter worked hard to see progress with physical therapy six hours a day.

“We didn’t know what to expect, and they said every patient is different,” said Rick. “There’s a chance she could be walking again when you leave here, and there’s a chance she may not be.”