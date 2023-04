A fire at an apartment complex in Sterling Heights proliferated, making for other departments to be called in to help. The fire occurred Friday (April 14) morning at the Balmoral Arms Apartments on Independence Drive just off Van Dyke between 17 and 18 Mile roads.

Firefighters were quick on the scene as they evacuated the building before they started working on the flames.