Detroit police: 3 injured, 1 dead in overnight downtown shooting

1 person in custody for questioning

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – Three people were injured and one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night in Downtown Detroit, police say.

According to the Detroit Police Department, a total of four adults were shot, one fatally, at around 11:59 p.m. on Friday near Randolph and Monroe Streets downtown.

Police say they have one person in custody for questioning.

Officials say they do not know the circumstances that led to the shooting.

There is no information available at this time regarding the condition of the three individuals who were shot.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

