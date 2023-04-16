Early morning shooting in Downtown Detroit leaves 1 dead, 3 injured including man in custody

DETROIT – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting 3 people, one fatally, in Downtown Detroit early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Detroit Police Department, officers were in the area of Randolph and Monroe streets downtown at approximately 12 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby parking structure. They saw people running from the area and immediately responded.

The responding officers saw a man armed with a handgun run into the parking structure.

When they pursued him, he pointed his gun at the lead officer as he tried to escape in a black Mazda being driven by someone else.

The lead officer fired a single shot at the man, striking him.

The Mazda drove away from the scene, but the wounded man was later located at a local hospital and was taken into custody.

According to Detroit police, the man in custody is believed to have shot three people, killing one.

The Michigan State Police homicide team is handling the investigation, and no information has been provided about the condition of the individuals who were shot or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

