Detroit police announce weekend citywide curfew for minors

Violators of curfew will be detained

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department announced on Saturday that it will be enforcing a citywide weekend curfew for minors.

According to a tweet from Detroit police, officers will be enforcing a curfew between Friday and Sunday for minors.

The curfew begins for those aged 15 and under at 10 p.m. and for minors aged 16 and 17, the curfew begins at 11 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.

Detroit police say anyone who violates this curfew will be detained.

