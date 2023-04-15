Parent poll: Do you consume cannabis to unwind?

As recreational marijuana becomes more accessible, more people are turning to THC instead of alcohol to help them relax.

Cannabis supporters argue that consuming marijuana is safer and healthier than drinking booze -- though the CDC does list some potential risks with marijuana use. Still, millions of people consume cannabis in the U.S., some for medical reasons and some for enjoyment.

With parents being among those most stressed out, arguably, we’re wondering if cannabis consumption is a growing trend among them.

Tell us: Are you a parent who uses marijuana to unwind? Do you prefer cannabis over alcohol? Take our quick poll below!

(Note: This poll is anonymous and we’re not tracking your personal information -- we’re just curious about this topic in our community!)

