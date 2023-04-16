Annual Detroit event helps dress over 100 local girls for senior prom

Prom season is quickly approaching for high schoolers, and the Belle of the Ball prom dress donation program is helping local students look great for the occasion.

DETROIT – Prom season is quickly approaching for high schoolers, and the Belle of the Ball prom dress donation program is helping local students look great for the occasion.

On Saturday, dozens of young people sifted through brand new and gently used dresses that were donated from bridal shops and boutiques.

Senior Paris Busby, 18, wants to go to college to become a zoologist -- but first, she’s looking for the perfect dress for prom.

“I think it’s special that they think about people like me, (people) that can’t afford a $1,000 dress,” Busby said. “It’s really special.”

Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell launched the Belle of the Ball prom dress donation program in 2008. The goal is to help provide relief to parents during what can become a very expensive prom season, thanks to new dresses, shoes, nails and hairdos.

More than 100 girls receive dresses and accessories through the program every year -- and the need is growing.

“To see their eyes light up, we encourage them to try it on, they’re excited -- so it’s a ‘feel good’ kind of day,” Bell said.

Volunteers say they get so much from the event that they just keep coming back.

“It makes you feel proud to know you’re making a difference in their lives,” said Jeff Wilder, principal of American International High School.