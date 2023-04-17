51 years ago: Unidentified man wearing dark suit, black shoes found in Detroit River

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – A man is still unidentified 51 years after his body was found in the Detroit River behind the Edison Plant in River Rouge.

His body was found on April 17, 1972. He is believed to have been a white man between the ages of 35 to 45.

He is estimated to have been 5′9′' tall and weighed 185 pounds. His eye color and hair color were not listed, but he was described as having a “hairy chest.”

He was found wearing a dark suit and black shoes.

Officials estimate he had been dead for two weeks before his body was found. His body had decomposed to a point where he was not recognizable.

Anyone with information should contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 313-224-2222. The agency case number is 12040-72.

