Cast your vote and help name a pair of bald eagles in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Shelby Township Nature Center needs your help to name a pair of nesting bald eagles.

A poll has been created with names of notable township residents or prominent Americans linked to the township’s history, which will narrow down the names for the pair.

There are five options:

Peter & Sarah

Nathaniel & Jemima

Ike & Mamie

Isaac & Susannah

Anna & Harold

Peter and Sarah stem from the Lerich’s who oversaw Spring Hill Farm, which was a stop for many on the Underground Railroad.

Nathanial and Jemima are the names of the Squires who were one of the first European settlers in the Shelby Township area and founded the first religious community, which still exists as Utica United Methodist Church.

Ike and Mami are the names of the 34th president and the first lady. There is a high school in Shelby Township named after the former president.

Isaac and Susannah are the names of a prominent couple in Shelby Township. Isaac Shelby is the namesake of the Macomb County city. Shelby served as a lieutenant in his father’s company and served as a member of the 1792 convention that drew up Kentucky’s first constitution.

Last but not least, there is Anna and Harold. These two are not married but are the namesakes of the Michigan Nature Association sanctuary in Shelby Township. The sanctuary was part of a land grant from former President Andrew Jackson in 1833.

Click here if you would like to cast a vote. The poll will end at 4 p.m. on April 21, and a winner will be announced on Earth Day between 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.