The cost of renting residential property in the city of Detroit has fluctuated over the last few years.

According to data from RentHub, compiled by DataHerald, the average cost of renting any type of residential property was just over $1,000 per month in January of 2020, but by January 2021, that spiked to nearly $1,900.

It has since leveled off to somewhere in between, as of the start of 2023, hovering near $1,400 as of March 2023.

Track Detroit residential rental prices below: