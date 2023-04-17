Michigan community first in United States to offer Eid as paid holiday for city employees

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn will become the first city in the United States to offer “Eid” as a paid holiday for city employees. Eid marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and falls on Friday this year.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, who is of Arab American descent, said that this is the first time a municipal or city hall has closed for Eid. “I think for many is just, you know, being seen as recognizing that Yeah, your faith as well is recognized just like any others. And I think that that’s extremely important,” he said.

Nearly 50% of Dearborn’s population is Arab American, and most of them are Muslim. Dearborn residents expressed their support for Eid as a paid holiday. “We’re a big community here, so it’s nice to feel like you’re celebrating the holiday. We respect it because all religions should be taken into consideration,” said one resident.

In addition to the paid holiday, the city of Dearborn is hosting an overnight Ramadan festival along West Village Drive for the first time. “I love it, have two kids so they get to celebrate with their classmates, and they also celebrate something together, and it gives Islam a positive look,” said another resident.

Mayor Hammoud hopes that these new traditions will become enshrined in the city of Dearborn. “I think people feel like they’re now, you know, a part of the city that they grew up in that they’re raising their families in, and now they can see themselves,” he said.

City hall offices, public libraries, and the 19th District Court will be closed in observance of Eid.

