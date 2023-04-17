Rose’s Fine Food and Wine in Detroit closing after 9 years

DETROIT – Rose’s Fine Food and Wine in Detroit will be closing its doors for good at the end of April.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram, the popular eatery will be closing at the end of the month after nine years in business.

In September, the property and the business were listed for sale by O’Connor Real Estate. In an Instagram post about the listing, O’Connor Real Estate said the hope was someone new would come along and “carry the torch that has lit up this very special corner in the East Village.”

However, on Friday, Rose’s announced a permanent closure in a post with a picture of the restaurant on East Jefferson with “Goodbye Rose’s!” written overtop.

The caption of the post reads: “What can I say? It’s been a golden journey and we are grateful for every day. We will close at the end of April, come say goodbye and grab one more egg sandwich or loaf of sourdough.”

Nearly 400 comments were left on the post -- Rose’s diners sad to see the business go, congratulating them on their success over the years, and thanking them for many memories.

The post clarified that cake orders placed through April 30 would be honored.

Rose’s Fine Food and Wine opened its doors in 2014 and has been a go-to spot for brunch, fresh baked goods, sandwiches, and wine for years.