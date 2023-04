Officials at the scene of an April 17, 2023, stabbing at Durfee Elementary-Middle School in Detroit.

DETROIT – A teenager was taken to the hospital Monday after a stabbing at a Detroit school, police said.

The stabbing happened around noon Monday, April 17, at Durfee Elementary-Middle School near the corner of Tuxedo and Linwood streets in Detroit.

Police confirmed a teen was taken to a nearby hospital with a stab wound. No additional details about the teen’s condition were revealed.

Officials continue to investigate.