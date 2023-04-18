4 arrested, 100 pounds of marijuana found after shootout over drug sale at Warren gas station

From left to right: Kevin Walton, Daquan Beasley, Shannon White, and Matthew Kakos.

WARREN, Mich. – Four people were arrested and 100 pounds of marijuana were found after shots were exchanged between two cars at a Warren gas station.

Gas station shooting

Warren police received multiple calls around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, about a shooting at the Marathon gas station at 30953 Mound Road.

Witnesses said a white SUV was chasing a man in the parking lot. They also reported hearing gunshots.

Officials said Kevin Walton, 24, of Redford Township; Daquan Beasley, 31, of Detroit; and Shannon White, 29, of Detroit; had driven to the gas station in a white Chevrolet Blazer. They met up with Matthew Kakos, 23, of Sterling Heights, who was driving a black Mercedes, according to authorities.

One person from the Blazer got out, walked to the front passenger seat of the Mercedes, and got inside, police said. About a minute later, another person got out of the Blazer and entered the Mercedes, according to officials.

Shortly afterward, two people exited the Mercedes and carried white bags back to the Blazer.

Shots were exchanged between the two cars, and the Blazer fled the gas station, authorities said. The Mercedes drove away after patrol cars arrived.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a marijuana transaction between the people in both vehicles.

4 people arrested

When officers got to the gas station, they found broken glass and several spent shell casings of two different calibers.

They canvassed the area and saw a white Blazer with a shattered window on 12 Mile Road, near Mound Road.

The Blazer crashed into a Warren police car, but nobody was injured.

Walton, Beasley, and White were taken into custody without further incident.

Police said they found several thousand dollars’ worth of cash, a “sizable quantity” of marijuana, and two guns inside the Blazer.

The investigation into the shootout included at least 10 search warrants, according to authorities.

Kakos was arrested Wednesday, and officials said they found a “large amount” of cash, nearly 100 pounds of marijuana, and three more guns.

“I want the public to know that this incident involved subjects known to each other and was not a random incident,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “It is no secret that narcotic transactions routinely lead to violence.”

Charges

Macomb County prosecutors issued charges Friday against all four people.

Walton is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and a felony firearm violation. His bond was set at $1.5 million, cash/surety, and he must wear a GPS tether, if released.

Beasley is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a felony firearm violation. His bond was set at $1.5 million, cash/surety, and he must wear a GPS tether, if released.

White is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a felony firearm violation. His bond was set at $1 million, cash/surety, and he must wear a GPS tether, if released.

Armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery are life offenses, carrying a concealed weapon is a four-year felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a five-year felony, fleeing and eluding is a two-year felony, and felony firearm violations are two-year offenses.

Kakos is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a felony firearm violation. His bond was set at $150,000, cash/surety, and he must wear a GPS tether, if released.

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver is a seven-year felony.

All four men were arraigned at 37th District Court, and not-guilty pleas were entered. Walton, Beasley, and White requested court-appointed attorneys.