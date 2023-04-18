40º

Local News

Man caught stealing $630 golf club head from Bloomfield Township store, police say

Club head stolen from Carl’s Golfland on Telegraph Road

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Bloomfield Township, Oakland County
A golf ball. (Pexels)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a golf club head worth more than $600 from a store in Bloomfield Township.

The theft happened April 10 at the Carl’s Golfland store on South Telegraph Road, according to authorities.

Sean Patrick Henderson, 43, is accused of removing a golf club head from the shaft, hiding it, and leaving the store. The club head was valued at $629.99, officials said.

Police from Bloomfield Township and Troy worked together to take Henderson into custody.

Oakland County prosecutors charged him with felony larceny in a building. He was arraigned at 48th District Court and given a $25,000 cash bond.

Henderson is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Sean Patrick Henderson (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email