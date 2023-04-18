Unidentified: Baby boy found dead in dumpster 31 years ago

An infant was found dead in a dumpster on April 18, 1992, and he remains unidentified.

DETROIT – A baby boy was found dead in a dumpster 31 years ago and he still has not been identified.

The infant was found on April 18, 1992. He is described as Black and was 1′5′' tall and weighed 11 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The case number is HF 92-218.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.