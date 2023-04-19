41º

City leaders, community groups, police considering options to address violence in Downtown Detroit

Police Chief James White to do briefing Thursday

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – Six shootings over the weekend in and around Greektown and the Riverfront have the City of Detroit exploring all options.

Councilwoman Mary Waters is asking the Detroit Law Department to explore making Greektown, Hart Plaza, and the Riverfront gun-free zones.

“I am deeply concerned after this weekend, and I believe I’ve demonstrated that by at least looking at gun-free zones,” said Waters.

The council is looking at expanded options for recreation for youth this summer.

“As we look at events from the past weekend, the one thing that is very disturbing is that you see some of these kids out there were 13 and 14 years old,” said Councilman Fred Durhal Jr.

Detroit police Chief James White is meeting with Greektown businesses to discuss summer enforcement, including shutting Monroe Street down to traffic.

Expect a briefing from White Thursday (April 20) on expanded enforcement, not just downtown but in the neighborhoods.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021.

