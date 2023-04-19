Investigation by FBI’s Detroit Field Office leads to Russian advocate being charged with conspiracy

Natalya Burlinova, 39, acted as an agent of the Russian Federation in the United States without prior notification to the attorney general.

An investigation by the FBI’s Detroit Field Office led to a Russian Public Diplomacy Advocate being charged with conspiracy.

A criminal complaint was unsealed Tuesday (April 18) in the District of Columbia.

“The defendant is accused of exploiting academic and research institutions’ commitment to the free exchange of ideas in order to promote Russian interests,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, James A. Tarasca. “The FBI will continue to prioritize counterintelligence because of the importance of protecting our nation’s vital secrets, and we will work with our partners to investigate and stop individuals who hide their work for foreign governments.”

“The defendant is accused of subverting our foreign agent notification laws in order to promote Russian national interests here in the United States, concealing from the public that her recruitment efforts were funded by a Russian security service,” said the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew M. Graves. “We will continue to expose these serious crimes and hold all who perpetrate them accountable.”

Officials say Burlinova recruited U.S. citizens from academic and research institutions to travel to Russia to participate in a public diplomacy program called “Meeting Russia.”

According to the affidavit, the program was run by a Russian organization called “PICREADI,” which was funded by the Russian government and devoted to Russian national interest.

The 39-year-old woman’s co-conspirator was employed by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s principal security service with counterintelligence and surveillance responsibilities.

Officials say the FSB officer provided funding and other support for Bulinova’s foreign recruitment and her efforts to advance Russian interests in the United States.

Burlinova was sentenced by the Department of Treasury on July 29, 2022.

