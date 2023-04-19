Michigan man sentenced to 10 months after series of hate crimes targeting Black Lives Matter supporters

A Michigan man has been sentenced to 10 months after he performed a series of hate crimes targeting Black Lives Matter supporters.

The hate crimes were committed in June and July of 2020.

Kenneth D. Pilon, 62, previously pleaded guilty to willfully intimidating and attempting to intimidate citizens from engaging in lawful speech and protest in support of Black Lives Matter.

The Michigan native admitted to calling nine Starbucks stores in mid and southeast Michigan and telling the employees who answered his calls to tell Starbucks employees wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts that “The only good N-word is a dead N-word.”

Pilon also admitted to one employee, “I’m going to go out and lynch me an N-word.”

Over the next month, the 62-year-old man left four nooses in parking lots and a fifth noose inside a 7-Eleven store. He attached each noose to a handwritten note, saying, “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ t-shirt. Happy protesting!”

“The nooses, the threat letters, and the calls to Starbucks were all intended to terrorize the targeted victims solely because of their race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will always stand up to race-based threats of violence, which have no place in a civilized society.”

“A noose is a symbol of hatred that evokes the darkest days of our country’s past,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan. “Its placement is meant to terrorize a part of our community, but we will not tolerate these race-based threats. Our office stands ready to vigorously investigate and prosecute criminal violations of our civil rights laws.”

“Pilon’s hateful conduct, motivated by racial intolerance, was intended to intimidate the victims as well as create fear within the African-American community,” said Special Agent in Charge James A. Tarasca of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will ensure that if a crime is motivated by bias, it will be investigated as a hate crime, and the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions.”