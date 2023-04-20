Plane loses power in midair, crash lands on train tracks in Flint

The scene of an April 20, 2023, plane crash landing in Flint.

FLINT, Mich. – A plane lost power in midair Thursday and crash landed on railroad tracks in Flint, officials said.

The crash happened Thursday morning, April 20, in the area of Linden and Bristol roads.

Michigan State Police officials said a small plane lost power while it was in the air, and it landed on the tracks. No injuries have been reported.

State police are at the scene, and all traffic on the tracks has been halted temporarily.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.