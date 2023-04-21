Woman hospitalized after being trapped in flipped car in West Bloomfield Township

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman is in critical condition after she lost control of her vehicle, struck a curb, and the vehicle flipped, according to police.

The crash happened at 4:07 p.m. Thursday (April 20) on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township.

Police say she lost control of her vehicle crossing eastbound, hitting part of the curb, causing the car to flip over.

The West Bloomfield Fire Department responded to the scene and removed the woman as she was trapped inside the vehicle.

The woman is listed in critical condition.

Officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor.