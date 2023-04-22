Michigan mom raising money to get 8-year-old daughter with rare birth defects to Florida surgeon

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Every step for Sophie Turner is a mini miracle.

The 8-year-old from Brownstown Township was born with a rare congenital bone deformity.

“Her legs were the only short part of her body,” Sophie’s mom Angel Turner said. “Other than that, she was proportioned.”

What doctors first thought was dwarfism, turned out to be something far rarer. Sophie was diagnosed with Bilateral Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency. The complex birth defect primarily impacts the femur bones.

As Sophie grew older and her legs didn’t, doctors recommended amputation.

Her mom set out to get a second, third, and fourth opinion.

“It’s been a long journey,” Turner said “I’ve taken her to doctor after doctor and I finally have found somebody that’d listen to me and told me what I need to do and told me she’s going to be OK.”

Based in Florida, Dr. Dror Paley was the answer to their prayers.

Dr. Paley invented the surgeries that would save Sophie’s legs and give her mobility others thought impossible.

“It was like meeting the President of the United States,” Turner said about finally getting an appointment with Paley.

“In my world (of) orthopedics, he’s a god, so it was very overwhelming, and that day was very emotional,” Turner said.

Sophie’s first operation with Dr. Paley took place in Florida in 2019. It allowed Sophie to go from scooting and crawling to walking with a specialized walker.

It’s time for Sophie to return to Florida for a second operation with Dr. Paley.

“Reconstruct the whole leg so she’ll be able to use it,” Turner said, describing part of the operation.

Turner said their insurance won’t cover the surgery, deeming it elective. But for Sophie, the surgery would be life-changing.

Dr. Paley will cover the cost of the operation, which means the family will only have to pay for travel, lodging, and other recovery expenses.

“(Dr. Paley) said she will walk, run, jump like any other kid,” Turner said. “I have faith in him.”

A GoFundme has been created to help the Turners raise the necessary funds, with hopes of scheduling the operation for late summer or early fall.