Morning 4: How to file a claim in Facebook class action lawsuit, more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Facebook class action lawsuit settlement: Who’s eligible, how to file claim
If you were using Facebook between 2007 and 2022, you could be eligible for payment from a massive class action lawsuit settlement.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed the social media giant allowed personal user data to be shared with third parties, like Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that worked on behalf of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.
How DNA, genealogy evidence helped solve 20-year-old Oakland County cold case
A Michigan man is facing felony charges in connection with two sexual assault cases that happened more than 20 years ago at golf courses in Oakland County and at Penn State University.
Survivors speak out after former Livonia teacher is found guilty of criminal sexual conduct
Two survivors are sharing their stories after a former Clarenceville High School choir teacher was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers, the company said.