Morning 4: How to file a claim in Facebook class action lawsuit, more stories

A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Facebooks parent Meta will slash another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Facebook class action lawsuit settlement: Who’s eligible, how to file claim

If you were using Facebook between 2007 and 2022, you could be eligible for payment from a massive class action lawsuit settlement.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed the social media giant allowed personal user data to be shared with third parties, like Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that worked on behalf of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Learn more here.

How DNA, genealogy evidence helped solve 20-year-old Oakland County cold case

A Michigan man is facing felony charges in connection with two sexual assault cases that happened more than 20 years ago at golf courses in Oakland County and at Penn State University.

Read more here.

Survivors speak out after former Livonia teacher is found guilty of criminal sexual conduct

Two survivors are sharing their stories after a former Clarenceville High School choir teacher was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct.

Read the report here.

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers, the company said.

Learn more here.

Weather: What to expect next week in Metro Detroit